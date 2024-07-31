Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every year the membership of the Ulster Youth Orchestra changes as older students move on and new players audition for one of the 94 coveted spaces in the national youth orchestra of Northern Ireland.

One of this year’s new members is 16-year-old French Horn player, Beth Ward however the Ward family is not new to UYO.

Beth’s mother Natalie also plays the French Horn and was a member of the very first year of UYO in 1994 and remained with the orchestra until 1999.

This year’s repertoire features music by Kabalevsky, Prokofiev and Bartók and Natalie remembers the music she played during her time in the orchstra.

Lisburn mother Natalie Ward reflected on her time with the Ulster Youth Orchestra as her daughter Beth follows in her footsteps. Pic credit: UYO

“As I began to list my stand-out pieces I realised there were so many,” she said. “Mahler 1 was the first full symphony I ever played.

"Shostakovich 5 and Rach 2 will be imprinted on my mind forever.

"I also loved the Gershwin An American in Paris and West Side Story (‘mambo’).

"Even now when I listen to them, they take me right back to certain moments in time - in a way that only music can.”

Lisburn musician Beth Ward has joined the Ulster Youth Orchestra, over 30 years after her mother played with the prestigious orchestra. Pic credit: UYO

Her daughter Beth will be making her final preparations for the course and concerts in the Guildhall in Londonderry on August 16 and the Ulster Hall in Belfast on August 17 and Natalie remembers what she felt in her first few years with the orchestra.

“Nervousness, excitement - we didn’t really know what we were letting ourselves in for,” she continued.

"Sore lips - I had never played the French horn so much in my life.

"It was stretching beyond any musical experience I’d had before, but also the most electric and inspirational. I can still remember the standing ovation at our first concert in the Grand Opera House.

"It was musically stretching but also the best craic.

"There were great opportunities to travel (European Youth Orchestra festival in Edinburgh and a tour to Germany and to make new friends.

"We didn’t have mobile phones back then so many letters were written back and forth in between each orchestra course.”

NataIie studied music at university, worked as a registered Music Therapist for a time, and is now involved in teaching piano, brass and music theory and accompanying. Music, and especially formative experiences such as UYO, has shaped her life so much.

“I am excited to pass on this ‘gift’ of music to children and young people, in the hope that it enriches their lives in a similar way,” she said.

When asked how she felt about her daughter following in her footsteps, Natalie said: “I am really excited for her.

"What an experience to work with such inspirational tutors, to play such great music and to meet people from all over Northern Ireland.

"I hope she gets as much enjoyment from it as I did.”

Paula Klein, UYO General Manager, said: “The excitement is palpable as the young people prepare this summer’s fantastic repertoire and we make our last-minute arrangements ahead of UYO 2024.

"Many of this year’s members will be here for the first time which adds an exciting edge to the course as we uncover new talent.