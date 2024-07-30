Peter Corry to headline Six Mile Festival with spectacular live show at Antrim Castle Gardens
‘Peter Corry in Concert’ promises an evening of musical excellence, featuring an eclectic mix of songs that span his illustrious career. Audiences can expect to be enthralled by Peter's selection of Musical Theatre classics, along with operatic and contemporary pieces, showcasing his versatility and depth as a performer.
Joining Peter on stage will be his touring live six-piece band and special guest vocalists, ensuring a rich and dynamic musical experience.
For tickets and more information visit: www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/sixmilefestival
To set the stage for the main event, audiences will be treated to the enchanting voice of soprano Anna-Maria Boyle.
A rising star from the local area, Anna-Maria recently captivated audiences with her lead role in Phantom of the Opera at Theatre at The Mill. Her spellbinding voice promises to captivate and entertain as a prelude to Peter Corry in Concert.
This event presents a rare opportunity to enjoy the talents of one of Northern Ireland's most beloved musical figures in the serene and beautiful surroundings of Antrim Castle Gardens. With a diverse selection of music performed to the highest standards, this concert is not to be missed.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented, “What a delight to have such fantastic local talent right on our doorstep. I am anticipating the 2024 Six Mile Festival weekend to be one to remember and I look forward to seeing you all there!”