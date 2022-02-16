Loreto group through to All-Ireland final

In the initial round in December, the group made a 12 minute recording of a selection of tunes including a jig, O’Carolan, waltz, march, slip jig and a reel as well as a song in Irish.

They were selected to take part in the workshop round which took place in Monaghan on Monday, February 14. They have now been chosen as one of eight groups to take place inthe All Ireland final in The National Concert Hall in Dublin on Sunday, April 10.

The Final will be broadcast on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta live on the night.

Loreto College's traditional music group Tigh Tara

A spokesperson from each group will be interviewed during the day. The event will be recorded on the night, and each group’s performance will be uploaded on YouTube as soonas possible after the event. The members of Tigh Tara, shown here, are (back row) Niamh Murray, Finn Mooney, Ronan Close, Peadar Connor, (front row) Sinead Close, Cara Mooney, Conrad O’Coisneachain and Alicia Doherty.

Mrs Maeve Close, who coaches the group, thanked Miss Aoibheann Agnew for her assistance with preparing these talented musicians for the competition.