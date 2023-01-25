Master of the Musicals Peter Corry celebrates 30 years in the business with a new concert in Lisburn

This year sees ‘Master of the Musicals’ Peter Corry mark 30 years in showbiz and he is doing so with an impressive new show aptly entitled ‘Thank you for the Musicals’, which visits Lisburn’s Lagan Valley Island on Saturday February 11.

With a career spanning three decades, he’s got plenty to be proud of, working with some of the greats, from Sir Cameron Mackintosh to Sir Roger Moore. That said, he’s not one for resting on his laurels, and has plenty more ideas up his sleeve.

“I feel very fortunate to have been able to make a career out of what I love doing the most and I want to make a big splash to celebrate the last 30 years,” Peter said. “First up I am putting together this brand new production and I am very much looking forward to returning to Lisburn with this exciting new show."

Looking back on some career highlights, Peter revealed: “I’d be hard pushed to choose from performances in the Royal Albert Hall or the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, or unique and memorable moments like singing 10,000 people in Inner Mongolia or to an orphanage in Mozambique but for ambitions coming true I think I’d have to go for being on stage in the West End in my favourite musical, Les Miserables.”

Peter is marking 30 years in the business with this show to thank his audience for all their support over the years.

“This new show will allow me to both sing and produce which means I get the best of both worlds, and on stage with me will be other singers who I admire enormously, but I’ll be keeping them a surprise for now,” he said. “I want to thank my audience for being so supportive over the years and I hope they will come along and celebrate with me.

“It will be a real celebration of all that has been wonderful about the past 30 years. Along with my team of talented singers, we will be performing some of the all-time favourite songs from the musicals, from classics such as Phantom of the Opera and Miss Saigon, through to hits from the hugely successful Rocky Horror Show, Mamma Mia, Wicked, Hamilton and of course Les Miserables. "

