Rabbie Burns: soiree to celebrate the life of Scottish poet at Ballygally venue
Artists appearing are: The Grouse Beaters, Tartan Riot and Bright Lights Dance Group from east Belfast providing a short display of Highland dancing.
The haggis will be piped in by Alasdair McKee, a well-known piper from Dunadry, and the ‘Address to the Haggis’ will be delivered by Larne storyteller Billy Teare.
Everyone will be very welcome. Admission £10.00 includes glass of mulled wine, haggis, tea and shortbread/flaked meal biscuits.
Doors opening at 6.45pm. Tickets are available from Halfway House Hotel (028 2858 3265), Book Nook Information Centre, Larne (02828260395) or Adrian (07889659165). For more information email [email protected] or phone 07889659165. The event is funded by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council.