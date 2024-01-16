Register
Rabbie Burns: soiree to celebrate the life of Scottish poet at Ballygally venue

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots will celebrate the Scottish poet Rabbie Burns with a Burns Night Soirée in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, on Wednesday, January 31, at 7.30pm.
By Adrian RolstonContributor
Published 16th Jan 2024, 15:07 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 15:17 GMT
Artists appearing are: The Grouse Beaters, Tartan Riot and Bright Lights Dance Group from east Belfast providing a short display of Highland dancing.

The haggis will be piped in by Alasdair McKee, a well-known piper from Dunadry, and the ‘Address to the Haggis’ will be delivered by Larne storyteller Billy Teare.

Everyone will be very welcome. Admission £10.00 includes glass of mulled wine, haggis, tea and shortbread/flaked meal biscuits.

    The Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally. Pic: Google
    The Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally. Pic: Google
    Doors opening at 6.45pm. Tickets are available from Halfway House Hotel (028 2858 3265), Book Nook Information Centre, Larne (02828260395) or Adrian (07889659165). For more information email [email protected] or phone 07889659165. The event is funded by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council.