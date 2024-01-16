Cairncastle Ulster-Scots will celebrate the Scottish poet Rabbie Burns with a Burns Night Soirée in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, on Wednesday, January 31, at 7.30pm.

Artists appearing are: The Grouse Beaters, Tartan Riot and Bright Lights Dance Group from east Belfast providing a short display of Highland dancing.

The haggis will be piped in by Alasdair McKee, a well-known piper from Dunadry, and the ‘Address to the Haggis’ will be delivered by Larne storyteller Billy Teare.

Everyone will be very welcome. Admission £10.00 includes glass of mulled wine, haggis, tea and shortbread/flaked meal biscuits.

The Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally. Pic: Google