Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presenter of The View, Sunday Politics & Red Lines for the BBC, Mark Carruthers will engage in a thought-provoking conversation on Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume, with former BBC Journalist, and author of John Hume – The Persuader, Stephen Walker on Friday (February 2).

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is partnering again with the Steinbeck Festival in 2024 to host a captivating programme of events that celebrate the legacy of John Steinbeck through art, music, storytelling, and spoken word.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, the Swingtime Starlets will transport the Roe Valley audience to the golden era of the 40s and 50s with an exceptional night of music on February 24. Tickets for this and the Mark Carruthers event can be booked at roevalleyarts.com