Register
BREAKING

Roe Valley broadcaster Mark Carruthers returns to Limavady for event as part of Steinbeck Festival

Limavady’s own Mark Carruthers will chair a special event at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre this weekend, as part of the Steinbeck Festival.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Presenter of The View, Sunday Politics & Red Lines for the BBC, Mark Carruthers will engage in a thought-provoking conversation on Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume, with former BBC Journalist, and author of John Hume – The Persuader, Stephen Walker on Friday (February 2).

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is partnering again with the Steinbeck Festival in 2024 to host a captivating programme of events that celebrate the legacy of John Steinbeck through art, music, storytelling, and spoken word.

Then, the Swingtime Starlets will transport the Roe Valley audience to the golden era of the 40s and 50s with an exceptional night of music on February 24. Tickets for this and the Mark Carruthers event can be booked at roevalleyarts.com

For the full line-up of events, visit www.roevalleyarts.com

Related topics:LimavadyJohn HumeBBCPolitics