Roe Valley broadcaster Mark Carruthers returns to Limavady for event as part of Steinbeck Festival
Presenter of The View, Sunday Politics & Red Lines for the BBC, Mark Carruthers will engage in a thought-provoking conversation on Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume, with former BBC Journalist, and author of John Hume – The Persuader, Stephen Walker on Friday (February 2).
Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is partnering again with the Steinbeck Festival in 2024 to host a captivating programme of events that celebrate the legacy of John Steinbeck through art, music, storytelling, and spoken word.
Then, the Swingtime Starlets will transport the Roe Valley audience to the golden era of the 40s and 50s with an exceptional night of music on February 24. Tickets for this and the Mark Carruthers event can be booked at roevalleyarts.com
For the full line-up of events, visit www.roevalleyarts.com