Singer Ruth Trimble will be celebrating the release of her new album with a concert at Lisburn’s Island Hall

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:55 BST

Local singer songwriter Ruth Trimble is making a long-awaited return to the Island Hall in Lisburn on February 28 for her third hometown album release show.

Her new album ‘Peace Of Mind’ is her fourth to date and her first for eight years.

Four singles from the album have gained over 100,000 combined streams on Spotify alone, including ‘Love Light’, ‘The Way This Story Goes’, ‘Mistake’ and ‘Peace Of Mind’.

Ruth has toured extensively as a side musician to other artists, including Olivia Newton John, but will perform her own show at Island Hall Lisburn to celebrate her first new music to be released in eight years, with a band of stellar musicians and string section.

Local singer songwriter Ruth Trimble is celebrating the release of her new album with a hometown concert at Lisburn's Island Hall on February 28. Pic credit: Ruth Trimble

Her band will include Matt Weir (Bryan Adams, Foy Vance) on drums, Simon Francis (Ellie Goulding, Kylie) on bass guitar and Colm McLean (Foy Vance, Gretchen Peters) on guitars, among others, playing the songs from her new album as well as all the favourites from her previous releases.

This is a rare opportunity to hear Ruth perform in full colour, the way her songs were written to be heard.

Ruth, who hails from Drumbo, released her first album ‘Things I Want To Say’ at the Island Hall in 2012.

She has also performed as a multi-instrumentalist in the touring bands of Nashville singers Beth Nielsen Chapman, Kimmie Rhodes, and Kevin Montgomery.

She also spent time in Nashville with some high profile producers, learning how to improve her own production skills.

The concert begin at 8pm and tickets, priced £20, are on sale now from the Lagan Valley Island Box Office.

