The always popular beer and music festival returns to Hilden

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 9th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Get ready for another unforgettable weekend as the Hilden Beer & Music Festival returns from Friday August 22 to Sunday August 24, bringing together the very best in craft brewing, culinary creativity, and live music – all in the picturesque setting of Hilden House.

Now celebrating over three decades of success, the festival has earned its place as one of Northern Ireland’s top summer events.

This year’s event promises more flavour, sound, and atmosphere than ever before. With over 40 craft beers and ciders on offer – sourced from some of the most exciting brewers on the island and beyond – visitors can expect an explosion of taste and innovation.

A brand new festival food offering from Threads Coffee Shop, now based at Hilden Brewery.

Good music, food, and drink are on the menu at the Hilden festival. Pic credit: Hilden Beer and Music Festivalplaceholder image
Good music, food, and drink are on the menu at the Hilden festival. Pic credit: Hilden Beer and Music Festival

For the first time, Threads will be serving up a specially curated menu just for the festival weekend – bringing their signature style, local ingredients, and fresh flavours to the heart of the event.

But the festival isn’t just about great beer and food – music is the heartbeat of Hilden.

Across the main and garden stages, this year’s line-up delivers a bold, genre-spanning mix: rock, indie, soul, funk, punk-folk, surf, blues, acoustic sets, a ukulele orchestra, a full-blown rock choir, bluegrass, and traditional Irish.

And for the first time ever, live performances will spill out into the large garden, where a new smaller stage will host stripped-back acoustic sets during the day and laid-back DJ sessions as the sun goes down.

Festival Organiser Rory Maguire said: “The music’s just as important as the beer.

"We’ve built a line-up that celebrates real talent, raw energy, and all the sounds that make people feel something. We want you to walk away having heard something that sticks with you.”

The Hilden Beer & Music Festival also continues to support local enterprise, highlighting the region’s growing reputation for quality food and drink production. The festival provides an important platform for small producers and independent brewers, celebrating craftsmanship and creativity.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic summer festivals.

Great beer, brilliant music, and a legendary atmosphere await at Hilden 2025.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite now.

