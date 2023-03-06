Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group will be celebrating St Patrick’s Day with a ‘soirée’ on Friday, March 17, in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally.

The evening commences at 7.30pm with a dish of Irish stew. This will be followed by a display of traditional Irish dancing by Murray School of Irish dance.

Entertainment will be provided too by Michael McSparron, a well-known singer from Carnlough, performing a variety of American country songs. He will be backed by Internationally-acclaimed keyboard player Billy McCombe. from the showband scene. They will be followed by The Grouse Beaters, performing a mixture of traditional Scottish, country and Irish songs.

The event will close with Alastair Coyles singing a mixture of Irish, American country and Irish country songs.

Admission: £12.00 each. Tickets are available from the hotel (028 2858 3265), Book Nook /Information Centre, Larne (02828260395), or telephone Adrian (07889659165).

