Here’s what time to tune into the final Raw before Saturday Night’s Main Event after the clocks went back this weekend.

World Heavyweight Championship foes go face-to-face on the final WWE Raw before this weekend’s huge event.

Saturday Night’s Main Event returns to our screens, with CM Punk and Jey Uso set to battle for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

There’s also a Women’s Tag Team Championship bout and a number 1 contenders match for the Intercontinental Champion on this evening’s earlier-than-scheduled Monday Night Raw!

Change still feels in the air for the WWE Universe, with the company gearing up for their next huge event this weekend (yep - there’s another one), the immortal Saturday Night’s Main Event.

What looks to be the main event of this weekend’s show also happens to be one of the big talking points for your latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw this evening, with the two competitors scheduled to challenge for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship set to ‘face off’ this evening - CM Punk and Jey Uso.

For Punk, it could be second time the charm after his last victory for the World Heavyweight Championship lasted a matter of moments, as Seth Rollins (then Money In The Bank holder) cashed in his anytime, anywhere title shot moments after Punk earned the hard-fought victory at WWE SummerSlam in August - moments after Punk defeated Gunther for the title.

Jey Uso, however, looks to win back the title he defeated his nemesis, Gunther, for at this year’s Wrestlemania, having earned the right to challenge after winning this year’s Royal Rumble, and throwing out John Cena to earn his match at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals.’ But things couldn’t be different for Uso this time around.

While he still has the love of the WWE Universe, Main Event Jey is starting to show some worrying signs that his behaviour is almost echoing that of his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, during a period where Reigns and The Bloodline would stop at nothing (nothing, we tell you!) to retain his WWE Undisputed Championship. Has some of Reigns advise started to resonate with the somewhat desperate Uso, or will someone such as his brother Jimmy or Sami Zayn help him stray away from a less-than-virtuous path to championship victory?

Clocks have gone back in the UK - so there’s a new start time for Monday Night Raw this evening. So, what time do you need to tune in this evening and what else has been announced for the final Raw before Saturday Night’s Main Event?

What time does WWE Monday Night Raw start in the UK this week?

With the clocks having gone back in the UK on Sunday morning, the next few episodes of WWE television are set to start an hour earlier - tonight’s episode of WWE Raw will start on Netflix at 12am GMT on October 28, with on-demand repeats available shortly after its initial broadcast.

What matches and segments have been announced so far for WWE Monday Night Raw?

CM Punk and Jey Uso will compete for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in November, after Seth Rollins vacated the championship due to injury. | WWE/Netflix

CM Punk & Jey Uso Face Off

This is the all-important, final face-to-face segment before CM Punk and Jey Uso clash this weekend for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. The title was recently stripped from the injured Seth Rollins, leaving a massive power vacuum on the Raw brand.

This confrontation is critical, as it pits the veteran, legendary trash-talker Punk against the rapidly rising, emotionally-driven Uso. With Punk being the perennial top babyface and Uso’s ego reportedly growing, their final war of words will determine who carries the momentum into the title match and who gets thoroughly embarrassed on the mic.

The pressure couldn't be higher to deliver a memorable, championship-calibre segment.

No. 1 Contender Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship: Rusev v Penta

A feud born out of frustration, Rusev and Penta will finally meet in a high-stakes singles match to determine the next challenger for Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship.

Both men have been chasing the title for weeks, often interfering in each other’s matches against the champion, only to fall short to Mysterio's sneaky tactics. Now, they must resolve their rivalry with gold on the line.

The winner of this collision between ‘The Bulgarian Brute’ Rusev and the dazzling Penta gets the sole right to challenge ‘Dirty’ Dom for the workhorse title, making this a true battle for respect and a shot at the gold.

Nikki Bella v Roxanne Perez

The WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is back in singles action against one of the brightest young stars in the company, Roxanne Perez. This match is a direct result of Bella's recent return to Raw where she made the save for Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, interrupting a post-match assault by Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

For Perez, this is a full-circle moment squaring off against a former idol, but she has shown little respect for Bella's veteran status. This clash of generations will test Bella's ring rust against Perez's hungry, aggressive style.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) v Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, the unorthodox duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, put their titles on the line against the challenging team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Bayley initiated this challenge via social media, aiming to secure more gold now that her personality has taken a darker turn.

This title defence could be complicated, as Bliss and Flair's partnership remains volatile, while Bayley is leveraging her renewed intensity. Lyra Valkyria, the rising star and partner to the ‘Role Model,’ will face one of her biggest main roster challenges yet, putting the titles at major risk of changing brands.

What matches have been announced for this weekend’s Saturday Night Main Event?

Alongside the aforementioned CM Punk v Jey Uso match for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, there are two more title matches confirmed so far for this weekend’s Saturday Night Main Event.

Saturday Night Main Event - November 1 current card

World Heavyweight Championship : CM Punk v Jey Uso

: CM Punk v Jey Uso WWE Undisputed WWE Championship : Cody Rhodes (c) v Drew McIntyre

: Cody Rhodes (c) v Drew McIntyre WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) v Jade Cargill.

The event is set to air currently for free on the WWE’s official YouTube channel, with a start time estimated to be 12am GMT on November 2.

