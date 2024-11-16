Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

See why viewers are raving about it 🎅🎄

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JD Sports Christmas advert has been acclaimed by audiences.

Its theme of family has hit home with viewers.

The reaction on social media has been rave with it being labelled ‘so cute’

JD Sports has dropped its Christmas advert and audiences are loving it. The sportswear giant’s festive commercial ‘The Family Portrait’ strips back “the decorations to reveal what’s really important”.

It is a late entry into the hotly contested race for the ‘best Xmas ad’ this year but JD Sports has certainly impressed users on social media. Fans have hailed it as ‘so cute’ as it receives rave reactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JD Sports Christmas advert The Family Portrait has been released. Photo: JD Sports | JD Sports

How to watch the JD Sports advert?

You can find The Family Portrait on JD Sports’ YouTube channel as well as on its social media channels. We have embedded a link to the video below but be patient and give it a few moments to load in.

‘The best advert yet’

One commenter on YouTube wrote: “These JD adverts always light me up. It’s like the streets are being recognised for what it’s known for. The community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “This is actually so cute.” A sentiment that was echoed by a person who wrote: “I love this.”

Over on Instagram, JD Sports followers echoed the praise for the advert. One user wrote: “Team have smashed it once again.”

Another added: “Think this is the best advert yet! Family always.” One said: “Fam over everything.”

What do you think of the advert - is it one of the best of the year? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].