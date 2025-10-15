Halloween-loving Belfast woman turns garden into £3k horror haven with massive 25-ft Michael Myers inflatable
A woman turned her front garden into a horror haven with a giant Michael Myers inflatable the size of her house.
Catherine Nelson, 47, has spent over £3k on Halloween decorations over the years, and spent an extra £1k this year.
Catherine spent about a week transforming her front garden in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with a variety of horror-themed decorations to celebrate the spooky season.
Local children and visitors from across Belfast enjoy stopping by each year, eager to see the latest additions to her annual display.
Catherine said: "I love decorating my house every year. I’ve been doing it for years, and each year my collection grows. I buy decorations from Mad About Horror, Halloween Costumes, and a local shop near my home. Everyone loves my display - families bring their kids, and visitors come from all over Belfast to see it."