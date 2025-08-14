The Great British Bake Off could be back very soon! 🍰😍

The first trailer for the new season of The Great British Bake Off has arrived.

Featuring a spin on the Big Bang it confirmed the future of one host.

It has also been reported that the show will start earlier than usual.

After much speculation the future of one of the hosts of The Great British Bake Off has been confirmed. Channel 4 has offered fans the first look at the new series ahead of its launch in September.

But he has been confirmed to be returning for the latest season in the most Bake Off way possible. In a teaser oozing with charm and whimsy.

The Great British Bake Off confirms Noel Fielding is back

Still from trailer for The Great British Bake Off series 16 | Channel 4/ Twitter

Channel 4 has certainly whet fans' appetites after it dropped the first look at the upcoming season of Bake Off. The professional version recently came to an end - find out who won here.

It is almost time to step back into the famous tent for another season. Wow, where has the time gone huh!

The first teaser captures the show’s particular spirit perfectly and is full of whimsy, charm, and delicious baked goods. It features a mix of animation styles and is based around the Big Bang.

Comedian Joe Wilkinson voices the trailer and he starts with the line “once there was nothing”. It then proceeds to show plenty of baked goods, in style of celestial bodies, as well as an animated clip of hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond as well as a stop-motion style snail.

The clip confirms that Noel is back for the latest season. He had previously denied rumours he had dropped out of filming.

GBBO’s trailer concludes with a smiling Paul Hollywood. The judge has been the only constant on the show since it began back in 2010.

Bake Off to return earlier than usual

TVZoneUK reports that The Great British Bake Off will return in early September for its 16th series. Since 2020, the show has kicked-off new seasons in mid to late September, with the latest start date being on September 26, 2023.

If the reports are correct, it would be the earliest start for a season since 2019 when it began on August 27. All of the BBC seasons started in August and the early Channel 4 seasons did as well.

