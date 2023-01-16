10 complementary therapies available in Northern Ireland to get excited about

Complementary therapies are rooted in the belief that illness occurs if the body is unbalanced and that the whole person should be treated as opposed to just the illness or symptoms.
However, this does not mean therapies can be used in place of prescribed medications but rather should be used alongside standard treatment options.
Whether you’re treating a loved one or yourself, check out these 10 complementary therapies to get excited about in Northern Ireland and examples of where each of them can be found.
Additional reporting by Lyndsey Hodgkinson
1. Acupuncture Bodytone Physiotherapy, 1a Bingham Street, Bangor
Derived from ancient Chinese medicine, acupuncture refers to when fine needles are inserted in specific areas of the body for therapeutic and preventative purposes.
It is believed that the central nervous system can be stimulated through various acupuncture points, releasing chemicals into the muscles, spinal cord and brain in order to bring about the body’s natural healing abilities. Bodytone Physiotherapy has over 15 years of experience in using acupuncture to ease muscle pain, release knots and relieve spasms.
2. Aromatherapy The Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 689 Springfield Road, Belfast
Pioneered by the ancient Egyptians, aromatherapy, also known as essential oil therapy, uses natural plant extracts and essential oils to promote health and well-being. When inhaled, the scent molecules found in essential oil travel from the olfactory nerves and directly impact the emotional centre of the brain - the amygdala. It is through this stimulation that serotonin and dopamine can be released, working to regulate mood and promote positive mental health.
Alternatively, essential oils can also be absorbed through the skin and are often used as a complementary treatment for a variety of skin concerns due to their anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and soothering properties.
Aromatherapy is offered in The Centre for Health and Wellbeing, with each of their essential oils offering a variety of therapeutic benefits. Created using a unique blend of essential oils, each session is tailored to the symptoms and preferences of the client.
3. Massage Therapy Willow Massage Centre, 90 Castlereagh Road, Belfast
Believed to have originated in China, massage therapy is the manipulation of the body’s soft tissue and aims to relax, revive and heal the body. Overall, massage therapy works to promote healing and enhance overall wellbeing.
By increasing blood flow to targeted muscles, massage therapy helps to speed up the delivery of nutrients needed for proper function as well as the removal of metabolic waste, which can cause pain and delayed recovery.
Typically performed by a licensed massage therapist, the goal is to slow down the client’s nervous system to release stress and tension, provide relief from symptoms, heal injuries and support wellness.
A range of massage therapies are available at Willow Massage Centre, home to a variety of highly qualified holistic massage therapists who work towards freedom of pain and increased movement.
4. Chiropractic The Belfast Chiropractic Clinic, 228 Ormeau Road, Belfast
Chiropractic therapy is when a licensed professional, a chiropractor, uses their hands to help relieve problems associated with the bones, muscles and joints.
Serving to improve both the movement and function of spinal and pelvic joints, a chiropractor ensures optimal bodily function via spinal manipulations to relieve pain.
Available at The Belfast Chiropractic Clinic, their experienced chiropractors consider the specific needs of patients, as they use gentle hands-on techniques to relieve discomfort and pain, and restore movement, while also strengthening and re-educating muscles with specific whole-body exercises.
