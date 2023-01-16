10 complementary therapies available in Northern Ireland to get excited about

2. Aromatherapy The Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 689 Springfield Road, Belfast

Pioneered by the ancient Egyptians, aromatherapy, also known as essential oil therapy, uses natural plant extracts and essential oils to promote health and well-being. When inhaled, the scent molecules found in essential oil travel from the olfactory nerves and directly impact the emotional centre of the brain - the amygdala. It is through this stimulation that serotonin and dopamine can be released, working to regulate mood and promote positive mental health. Alternatively, essential oils can also be absorbed through the skin and are often used as a complementary treatment for a variety of skin concerns due to their anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and soothering properties. Aromatherapy is offered in The Centre for Health and Wellbeing, with each of their essential oils offering a variety of therapeutic benefits. Created using a unique blend of essential oils, each session is tailored to the symptoms and preferences of the client.

Photo: Pexels