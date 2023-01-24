16 dance classes around Northern Ireland to help you get fit this year

1 . Dansa, Belfast

Offering a mix of dance styles and adult classes, Dansa in Belfast supports individuals who have never previously danced as well as those with limited knowledge. As well as ballet, jazz, lyrical, salsa and hip hop classes, there is also a specific barre sculpting class for busy mothers to bring their babies along and still keep active. For more information, go to dansathestudiobelfast.com/classes

Photo: unsplash