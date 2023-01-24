16 dance classes around Northern Ireland to help you get fit this year

For anyone who hates the gym, getting fit can be a super tedious task when you should actually enjoy the exercise you’re doing.
All across Northern Ireland, people are stepping out to a new beat as they join dance classes from salsa to belly dancing.
Not only do you not need a partner to attend the classes but they're a fantastic way to meet new friends and try new things, all while getting in your daily workout.
Here are 16 dance classes across Northern Ireland you might want to try out:
1. Dansa, Belfast
Offering a mix of dance styles and adult classes, Dansa in Belfast supports individuals who have never previously danced as well as those with limited knowledge.
As well as ballet, jazz, lyrical, salsa and hip hop classes, there is also a specific barre sculpting class for busy mothers to bring their babies along and still keep active.
For more information, go to dansathestudiobelfast.com/classes
Photo: unsplash
2. Belfast Dance Studio, Belfast
There are a handful of unique options to choose from when learning to dance at Belfast Dance Studio, including beginners' flamenco and belly dancing essentials.
There is also the opportunity to participate in the community dance and drum session that includes a range of movements inspired by the dances of the African diaspora.
For more information, go to belfastdancestudio.com
Photo: unsplash
3. Latin Quarter, Belfast and Lisburn
Whether you choose to learn ballroom or Latin, expert advice and teaching are available at Latin Quarter in both their Belfast and Lisburn premises.
With classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, you can choose which dates to attend and help your fitness level whilst having fun.
For more information, go to latinquarter.uk.com
Photo: unsplash
4. All Steps, Newry and Lisburn
All Steps provide waltz, quickstep, salsa, cha-cha-cha, rumba, jive and charleston lessons in both their Newry and Lisburn studios.
Specialising in teaching couples their first dances, they also have hen party sessions that are perfect for a night of good fun with your friends.
For more information, go to allstepsfirstdance.co.uk/northern-ireland/newry
Photo: unsplash