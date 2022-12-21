New Year's Eve is not far off, with planning taking place for the countdown to midnight and the start of 2023.

Whilst the celebrations for the last few years have been somewhat disrupted, plenty of parties in Belfast for the upcoming new year are looking to be in full swing.

Whether you want to drink away the remaining hours of 2022 or stand and watch a fantastic firework display, there are events being held throughout the country to help everyone welcome in next year in style.

Advertisement

Here are some suggestions for great New Year’s Eve parties happening in Belfast.

Most Popular

Celebrate the New Year at one of the great party events happening in Belfast.

Advertisement

Revolución De Cuba, 25-39 Arthur Street, Belfast

Advertisement

Known for hosting spectacular New Year’s Eve parties year after year, Revolución De Cuba is upping the classy nature of this year’s party, theming it around F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby.

The glamorous evening has a dress-to-impress black tie dress code, with features such as the in-house band, a late night DJ, confetti cannons, shot limbo, canapés, cabaret entertainment and of course the iconic midnight countdown.

See in the New Year with a great night out.

For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/new-years-eve-party-at-gatsby-house

Advertisement

Europa Gala Ball, Great Victoria Street, Belfast

The Europa Hotel is renowned for its magnificent events and stellar reputation, organising an annual Gala Ball every New Year’s Eve to help see in the next year in their stylish surroundings.

Advertisement

From champagne to canapés, the night will be celebrated with a delicious dinner, live music and a piper at midnight, with overnight stays on offer so that you can wake up and continue the enjoyment at breakfast.

For more information, go to europahotelbelfast.com/christmas/new-years-eve

Winter Circus, Writers Square, Belfast

For an earlier, alternative party where you can bring the kids, the Winter Circus is in the heart of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter for the entirety of the festive season, with two showings on December 31.

Advertisement

This high-skill high-thrill circus features aerialists, acrobats, jugglers and clowns to excite both kids and adults alike.

For more information, go to wegottickets.com/wintercircus

Advertisement

Grand Central, 9-15 Bedford Street, Belfast

The Grand Central is another of Hastings Hotels’ great spots to celebrate New Year’s, with options to enter into their Roaring 20’s Cocktail Party in the Observatory bar or sample some delectable dishes down in the Seahorse restaurant.

Both provide you with a great atmospheric buzz, ensuring you leave 2022 with a momentous bang to look back on and reminisce.

For more information, go to grandcentralhotelbelfast.com

Advertisement

Blank, 43 Malone Road, Belfast

Blank is a unique tasting experience like no other, opening their exceptional restaurant on New Year’s Eve for an extra special evening meal.

Advertisement

Their nine-course tasting menu is truly one-of-a-kind, not providing customers with a menu, only a list of ingredients from which their dishes will be made, showcasing local food from across Ireland.