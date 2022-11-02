Find intriguing art exhibitions displaying artwork in a variety of mediums from painting to photography, oil based pastels to textiles, craft and design, Northern Ireland’s art world has something for everyone to enjoy.
1. 141st Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition, Ulster Museum , Botanic Gardens - until January 3, 2023
Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition is one of the most exciting exhibitions in the Northern Irish Cultural calendar revealing the work of both acclaimed and emerging artists in Northern Ireland, the exhibition combines different mediums such as photography, drawing, sculpture, video, ceramics and more. If you can’t make the event, this exhibition can also be experienced online in a virtual tour created by Marshall Media. For more information go to: https://belfastinternationalartsfestival.com/
Photo: Image from belfastinternationalartsfestival.com
2. Artefacts and Encounters, Golden Thread Gallery, 84-94 Great Patrick Street - until November 5, 2022.
Internationally renowned performance artist Elvira Santamaría Torres is showcasing Artefacts and Encounters in Golden Thread Gallery as part of Belfast International Arts Festival. In this exhibition, Torres looks at human behaviour such as mental suffering, love, mourning and consciousness, revisiting objects from her past performative work, she revealed: “The Golden Thread Gallery has invited me to create an exhibition of my work focused on memory and reflection. I therefore embrace this opportunity to compost the experience of the past, and to do this in a public sphere at the Golden Thread. To feed my thoughts with a renewed enthusiasm for the present –
We still have to live, creating art” For more information go to: https://www.goldenthreadgallery.co.uk/
Photo: Image from goldenthreadgallery.co.uk
3. Re-Imagining Treason, Belfast Exposed, 23 Donegall Street - until November 19
This research and lens-based exhibition by artist Mhairi Sutherland is inspired by the lives of English-born novelist Erskine Childers and Irish nationalist activist Mary Spring Rice, exploring imperialism and nationalism through a photographic archive of the sea. For more information go to: https://www.belfastexposed.org/
Photo: Image from belfastexposed.org
4. HERE, Belfast Exposed, 23 Donegall Street - until Saturday, December 17
In this exhibition, award winning visual artist Mairéad McClean combines new and previously displayed work providing an overview of recent Northern Irish history. Mcclean draws on personal experience and memories of living through the troubles. On one wall, an impressive, new site-specific piece called Learning to Read can be seen. This coincides with her award-winning film No More and plays homage to the well-known book series Janet and John. The exhibition also retells her father’s memory of being held in Long Kesh prison in 1971/1972. For more information go to: https://www.belfastexposed.org/
Photo: Image from belfastexposed.org