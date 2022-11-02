2. Artefacts and Encounters, Golden Thread Gallery, 84-94 Great Patrick Street - until November 5, 2022.

Internationally renowned performance artist Elvira Santamaría Torres is showcasing Artefacts and Encounters in Golden Thread Gallery as part of Belfast International Arts Festival. In this exhibition, Torres looks at human behaviour such as mental suffering, love, mourning and consciousness, revisiting objects from her past performative work, she revealed: “The Golden Thread Gallery has invited me to create an exhibition of my work focused on memory and reflection. I therefore embrace this opportunity to compost the experience of the past, and to do this in a public sphere at the Golden Thread. To feed my thoughts with a renewed enthusiasm for the present – We still have to live, creating art” For more information go to: https://www.goldenthreadgallery.co.uk/

Photo: Image from goldenthreadgallery.co.uk