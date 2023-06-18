Register
Northern Ireland is home to plenty of beautiful scenery that is sure to brighten up your Instagram feed.

7 of the most Instagrammable bridges in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is home to plenty of beautiful scenery that is sure to brighten up your Instagram feed, including the various bridges dotted around the country.
By Maisie Laughton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST

From iconic structures rich in history to quaint woodland backdrops, there are lots of stunning bridges to be found in all corners of Northern Ireland.

Take your camera and head out on a local excursion to soak in the beautiful nature and snap a few Insta-worthy shots for your profile.

We’ve put together this list of our favourite Instagrammable bridges for you to visit in Northern Ireland.

1. Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge

The Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge is located near Ballintoy, Co Antrim, spanning over the space of 20 metres. Walk 30 metres in the air with a view of the rocks down below and pose for some great photos that you can upload later. Photo: National Trust

2. The Peace Bridge - Derry / Londonderry

Known for its cultural and historical significance, The Peace Bridge in Derry / Londonderry is not only an example of stunning architecture, but a sign of Northern Ireland’s rich past. Opened over a decade ago in 2011, it connects Ebrington Square with the heart of the city centre and is great for a late-night walk to see the city illuminated in all its glory. Photo: DiscoverNI

3. Lagan Weir Footbridge

The Lagan Weir Footbridge has won awards for its stunning structure, with the bridge spanning across the River Lagan Weir along Belfast’s waterfront. It is estimated that 16,000 people use the bridge every week, so take your camera and capture the floating design to include on your Instagram. Photo: TourismNI

4. Albert Bridge

The Albert Bridge stretches across the River Lagan, bringing modern design to the north Belfast body of water. The end of the bridge features The Lady With The Hoop, a sign of development and peace for the once-troubled city. Photo: William Murphy

