2 . The Peace Bridge - Derry / Londonderry

Known for its cultural and historical significance, The Peace Bridge in Derry / Londonderry is not only an example of stunning architecture, but a sign of Northern Ireland’s rich past. Opened over a decade ago in 2011, it connects Ebrington Square with the heart of the city centre and is great for a late-night walk to see the city illuminated in all its glory. Photo: DiscoverNI