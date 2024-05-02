1 . Alice in Wonderland trail, Carnfunnock

The Alice in Wonderland Walled Garden Trail will be running at Carnfunnock Country Park on Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6 from 11am – 3pm. Head to the walled garden (owned by the Queen of Hearts of course) and help Alice find her way back home, meeting many interesting characters along the way. Solve the clues and get Alice back to her sister on the riverbank! Hand in your hard work and receive your well-earned reward form the Visitor Centre. Suitable for children aged under 10 years; all children must be accompanied by an adult. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council