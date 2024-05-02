From arts and street theatre to sport and family entertainment, we’ve rounded up some fun things to see and do in County Antrim this bank holiday weekend.
1. Alice in Wonderland trail, Carnfunnock
The Alice in Wonderland Walled Garden Trail will be running at Carnfunnock Country Park on Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6 from 11am – 3pm. Head to the walled garden (owned by the Queen of Hearts of course) and help Alice find her way back home, meeting many interesting characters along the way. Solve the clues and get Alice back to her sister on the riverbank! Hand in your hard work and receive your well-earned reward form the Visitor Centre. Suitable for children aged under 10 years; all children must be accompanied by an adult. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
2. Big Arts Weekend, Cushendun
Running from May 4-6, the 11th Big Arts Weekend promises something for everyone, from art exhibitions and lively dance performances in the woods to thought-provoking discussions, soul-stirring music, and poetry readings. Organised by The Old Church Centre, Cushendun, the programme also includes a family fun day to ensure that even the youngest members of the community are entertained. For more information, see https://theoldchurchcentre.com/big-arts-weekend/ Photo: The Old Church Centre, Cushendun
3. Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, Belfast
The 24th Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival runs this year from May 2-12, with a packed programme including everything from music, comedy and theatre to art and literature as well as special events such as the May Day Fiesta and the Clifton Street cemetery tour. For full details of the programme, ticket information and more, visit https://cqaf.com/ Photo: Keith Connolly
4. Tulip Festival, Glenarm
The annual Tulip Festival returns from Saturday, May 4 – Monday, May 6 at Glenarm Castle Estate. The Walled Garden will showcase stunning displays of spring flowers and tulips, with live music to enjoy and action-packed live performances from everyone's favourite outlaw, Robin Hood. Community artisan market, Naturally North Coast and Glens, will also be back at this year’s festival while the hugely popular Mini Land Rover Experience will be operating throughout the weekend alongside traditional carnival rides and children crafts activities. For ticket information and further details, visit www.glenarmcastle.com. Photo: Paul Faith