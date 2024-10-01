The leaves of our native trees are now changing from green to hues of golden yellow, coppery orange and crimson red. The UK’s largest woodland conservation charity says this is the best time of year to see the tree canopy change colour in our native trees.

Now may be the perfect time to visit our woodlands for the stunning colours of autumn, but anytime is best for the holistic health benefits that a walk in the woods can provide.

Native trees such as oak, Scots pine, and silver birch are central to the iconic autumnal landscape. These trees, which have evolved with the climate for centuries, are responsible for the seasonal spectacle we all love. Their leaves change as temperatures drop, creating a vivid display that can connect people to nature.

Communications Manager Lynsey Nixon said: “Native woods are a kaleidoscope of colour during the autumn, constantly changing and evolving. And woodland walks are a wonderful way to get active during the season to admire the beauty of the leaves as they change colour. Our woods are free to visit all year round, not just autumn, so it’s great to wrap up warm and get outside this time of year to see Mother Nature’s big show!”

Autumn walks in woodlands do more than refresh the soul; they also bring proven health benefits. Studies have shown that spending time in nature can reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and boost mental wellbeing. The Japanese practice of “forest bathing,” or ‘shinrin-yoku’, which focuses on slow, mindful walks in natural settings, has been linked to improved immune function and enhanced mood.

“There is something profoundly healing about walking in nature, especially in autumn when the woods are at their most magical,” added Lynsey. “It’s a natural way to unwind and boost your wellbeing, both physically and mentally.”

The Woodland Trust look after almost 60 sites across Northern Ireland and their estate is open and free to the public all year round.

Take a look at our list for some of the top suggestions to visit this autumn.

1 . Mourne Park, Kilkeel An extremely rare and ancient wildlife haven set at the foot of the southern Mournes, we have created three pathways through ancient native woodland and along the Whitewater River. Here, the Woodland Trust opened 188 hectares of woodland, parkland and forest to the public. Photo: Jill Jennings / WTML

2 . Cabin Wood, Cookstown This is a small picturesque, native woodland. It features pathways, created in recent years, to the Ballinderry and Killymoon Rivers. Cabin Wood acts as a buffer and extension to ancient woodland and features grassland areas, where local wildlife thrives. Photo: Michael Cooper / WTML

3 . Carnmoney Hill, Newtownabbey With awe-inspiring views of the city, Belfast Lough and the coast, Carnmoney Hill is a must visit. Steeped in history and folklore with a mix of ancient woodland, floral grassland and wetland, it is home to a wealth of wildlife. Photo: Jill Jennings / WTML

4 . The Faughan Valley Woodlands, Claudy The picturesque Faughan Valley Woodlands are made up of a collection of enchanting ancient woods, including Oaks Wood, Brackfield Wood, Red Brae Wood, Killaloo Wood, Burntollet Wood and Brackfield Bawn Wood. In August 2023, the Woodland Trust completed a long-term project to reconnect these woods along paths, across the River Faughan and even underneath the busy Glenshane Pass. Photo: Jill Jennings / WTML