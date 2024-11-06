9 bands and musicians from Northern Ireland you should be streaming right now

4 . The Night Hearts

With major UK festivals such as Pub in the Park and Country 2 Country festival at London’s O2 already ticked off, the Night Hearts are already making a wave in the modern country music scene. Formerly known as The Rising, the songwriting duo, made up of Chantelle McAteer and Chris Logan, have recently toured with X Factor star Lucy Spraggan and have amassed over 280,000 streams on their single, Bruise You Left. The self-proclaimed blend of Americana, Modern Country Pop and Rock Stylings band have received support from BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio London, Guitarist Magazine and many more. If you’re looking to discover a new Country Pop band with a distinctive sound, then the Night Hearts are for you. To stream their music, go to open.spotify.com/artist/0I4Sg6JkRdKpkOTichDMpI Photo: The Night Hearts Facebook