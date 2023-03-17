9 cookery schools in Northern Ireland to take your culinary skills to a new level

If you’re like most people, you probably have stumbled across cooking videos online where they promise you can make mouthwatering dishes in a few easy steps, only to end up with a recipe that requires skills you only wish you had.
If this sounds like you, you should check out some of the amazing cookery schools Northern Ireland has to offer and pick up a few essential skills.
Cookery schools are a great opportunity to try something new, meet new people, and discover techniques you never heard of. Not only will you be able to prepare yourself some amazing dishes but you will also be able to show off your new-found skills by cooking for friends and family something following the tips and tricks you picked up along the way.
Here are some of the cooking classes you can sign up for across Northern Ireland.
1. Wee Buns Cookery School - 65 Drumgrannon Rd, Dungannon
You will be sure to find a class that takes your fancy at Wee Buns Cookery School where there's a wide range of different styles of cooking and baking classes on offer. You can start with some Traditional Irish Baking, Bread Baking, or if you have kids they offer children's baking classes to teach them how to bake treats like cupcakes and cakes. With an option where you are able to take cooking classes based on seasonal produce, you can even learn how to preserve fruit and veg and use them in your dishes all year round. To book your class now or to find further details go to www.weebuns.com Photo: Wee Buns Cookery School via Facebook
2. Forestside Cookery School - Upper Galwally, Belfast
Each month Forestside Cookery School offers a new range of classes with something to cater for everyone’s tastes. They will teach you how to prepare dishes from different cultures and show you new and exciting techniques. From Italian, Asian and Thai cuisine cooking classes to their NYC Cookie classes they will have something for you whether you have a sweet tooth or prefer something savoury. Find out more information at www.forestsidecookeryschool.com Photo: Forestside Cookery School via Facebook
3. Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen - 52a Ballymorran Rd, Newtownards
At Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen, you will be able to dive into some amazing cooking classes that will include things like Irish Bread Making in a warm welcoming environment. These cooking classes aren't like your typical everyday ones for it is based in a local cottage where you are joined by a small group of people, making the experience enjoyable for all. Go to www.traceysfarmhousekitchen.com to find out more. Photo: Tracey's Farmhouse Kitchen website
4. Bakehouse - 4a Scribe Rd, Bellaghy, Magherafelt
Bakehouse in Magherafelt brings you cooking classes tailored to you. Whether you want to go private with a 1-2-1 session where you can hone your existing skills or you can arrange to bring along a group of friends and share the learning experience. Bakehouse will show you the ways of making the perfect Afternoon Tea as well as making a great soup and even teach you how to bake some traybakes to impress your loved ones. There is no limit on teaching when it comes to Bakehouse. Find out more at www.bakehouseni.com Photo: Bakehouse via Facebook