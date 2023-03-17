9 cookery schools in Northern Ireland to take your culinary skills to a new level

1 . Wee Buns Cookery School - 65 Drumgrannon Rd, Dungannon

You will be sure to find a class that takes your fancy at Wee Buns Cookery School where there's a wide range of different styles of cooking and baking classes on offer. You can start with some Traditional Irish Baking, Bread Baking, or if you have kids they offer children's baking classes to teach them how to bake treats like cupcakes and cakes. With an option where you are able to take cooking classes based on seasonal produce, you can even learn how to preserve fruit and veg and use them in your dishes all year round. To book your class now or to find further details go to www.weebuns.com Photo: Wee Buns Cookery School via Facebook