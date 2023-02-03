There are plenty of great spots where you can boost your adrenaline across Northern Ireland, whether you’re looking to plan a crazy excursion for a special occasion or simply want to be spontaneous and pick an activity on the day.
From a giant swing in Ballygawley to abseiling down the iconic Europa hotel in Belfast, you’re sure to find something you’ll want to try on this list.
With adventure centres across the country, there’s bound to be something local for adrenaline junkies to try their hand at nearby.
Additional reporting by Maisie Laughton
1. Giant Swing - Todds Leap Activity Centre, Todds Leap Road, Ballygawley.
Taking a childhood favourite to new heights, Todds Leap’s giant onsite swing will have you harnessed in before bringing you and three others back up to an unimaginable height. Putting control in your hands, you’ll then pull the lever and soar over the cliff edge, swinging backwards and forwards as you take in the stunning views of Ballygawley.
For more information, go to toddsleap.com/activities/giant-swing
Photo: toddsleap.com
2. Indoor Skydiving -Titanic Quarter, T13 Building, Queens Road, Belfast.
A great outing for friends and family, Indoor Skydiving at We Are Vertigo Titanic Quarter will propel you up into the air with winds of up to 120 mph. With instructors there to guide you, use your body to improve your flight experience and soar as high as you can.
For more information, go to wearevertigo.com/indoor-skydiving
Photo: We Are Vertigo via Facebook
3. Zip Trekking - Oakfire Adventures; The Oaks Demesne, 227 Glenshane Road, Londonderry.
Trek across the Faughan Valley as you move through woodland, over water and off cliffs with this zip trekking experience. Consisting of four ziplines, with the longest zip being 550m - that’s just over a quarter of a mile - and the highest point being 50m, it’s perfect for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies.
For more information, go to oakfireadventures.com/zip-trekking
Photo: oakfireadventures.com
4. Europa Abseil - Europa Hotel, Great Victoria Street, Belfast.
In support of the charity of your choice, those of all abilities are welcome to take part in the Europa charity abseil alongside an expert team. Harness in before stepping back and over the side of the 51m tall Europa Hotel, and why not take it up a notch by taking part in your fancy dress?
For more information, go to belfastactivitycentre.com/europa-abseil
Photo: Belfast Activity Centre via Facebook