3 . Discover the Titanic Trail

The Titanic Trail Belfast is a free, self-guided trail available for anyone to download on their mobile device. Users follow a detailed map to discover the story of the Titanic along a trail that starts at the Titanic Memorial Garden at the City Hall, through the city to the Titanic Quarter. For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/partners/titanic-trail

Photo: DiscoverNI