Finding ideas for fun activities without breaking the bank can be a challenge but Belfast has some great options for fun and free days out.
From art to literature to film to the outdoors, the city has something for everyone regardless of age or interest.
To help you explore Belfast we have put together a list of nine free activities to try.
1. Spoiled for choice
Photo: Cande Westh on Unsplash
2. Visit the MAC
The MAC art gallery is free to visit, running multiple free family events including Imagination Station and the Playroom. For more information, go to themaclive.com
Photo: The MAC via Facebook
3. Discover the Titanic Trail
The Titanic Trail Belfast is a free, self-guided trail available for anyone to download on their mobile device. Users follow a detailed map to discover the story of the Titanic along a trail that starts at the Titanic Memorial Garden at the City Hall, through the city to the Titanic Quarter. For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/partners/titanic-trail
Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Step inside C.S. Lewis Square
Nestled in East Belfast, C.S Lewis Square is a must-visit location for any fan of The Chronicles of Narnia and their Belfast-born author, open 24/7 and fully illuminated for a magical experience.
The square has seven bronze sculptures of characters from the series including Aslan, The White Witch, Mr Tumnus, The Beavers and The Robin.
Photo: DiscoverNI