9 unforgettable Game of Thrones locations to visit in Northern Ireland

3 . The Dark Hedges

One of the most iconic locations from Game Of Thrones associated with Northern Ireland is The Dark Hedges. Situated on the Bregagh Road between Armoy and Stranocum in County Antrim, the beech trees, dating back to the 18th century, form an atmospheric tunnel that looks like something straight out of a fairytale. The Dark Hedges were used to film the grandest road in the land, The Kings Road. Take a drive along the King’s Road which led Ned Stark to his death and Arya Stark away from King’s Landing. The intertwining trees create a romantic backdrop for tourist photographs and are definitely a must-see location on the Game Of Thrones map. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland