9 unforgettable Game of Thrones locations to visit in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is home to stunning coastal views, majestic mountains, enchanting forests, historic landmarks and one of the world's most popular TV shows ever made, HBO’s Game Of Thrones.
It’s no wonder that the makers of a television series filled with dragons, magic and breathtaking landscapes chose Northern Ireland as its primary filming location.
Here are nine Game Of Thrones locations in Northern Ireland you need to visit:
1. Tollymore Forest Park
Tollymore is an enchanting forest nestled away in the Mourne and Slieve Croob area of natural outstanding beauty just outside Byransford Village, County Down. Home to Winterfell Forest, fans of the show will recognise this location from the very first episode where the Night’s watch find dismembered wildling bodies in the snow. Perhaps one of the most famous scenes filmed in Tollymore Forest is where the Starks first found their Direwolf pups. Other scenes include the mysterious Wildling massacre by the White Walkers from episode one. Tollymore Forest is also home to Jon Snow and Tyrion’s tree, where they discuss life at the Wall. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland
2. Castle Ward
Castle Ward is an 18th-century National Trust property located near the village of Strangford, in County Down. The historic farmyard and Strangford lough set the scene for Winterfell and became home to the Stark family. Key scenes were filmed here including Robb Stark’s army camp and The battle between the Starks and Lannisters in episode nine ‘Baelor’ was also filmed here, along with the scene in episode ten ‘Fire and Blood’ where Brienne confronts three Stark men. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland
3. The Dark Hedges
One of the most iconic locations from Game Of Thrones associated with Northern Ireland is The Dark Hedges.
Situated on the Bregagh Road between Armoy and Stranocum in County Antrim, the beech trees, dating back to the 18th century, form an atmospheric tunnel that looks like something straight out of a fairytale. The Dark Hedges were used to film the grandest road in the land, The Kings Road. Take a drive along the King’s Road which led Ned Stark to his death and Arya Stark away from King’s Landing. The intertwining trees create a romantic backdrop for tourist photographs and are definitely a must-see location on the Game Of Thrones map. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland
4. Cushendun Caves
The Cushendun Caves are situated along the beautiful North Coast in County Antrim, or better known as the ‘Stormlands’ area for Game Of Thrones fans. The caves acted as a key location where Lady Melisandre gave birth to her shadow baby that later killed Renly Baratheon and where the battle between Jamie Lannister and Euron Greyjoy took place. These 400-million-year-old caves provided the perfect rocky, coastal landscape to represent the Baratheon homeland. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland