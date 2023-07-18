A new baby rave is coming to Lisburn, in the form of the Babee Bop at the Honey Fair.

Set to take place at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, the Honey Fair is buzzing with excitement for its biggest Honey Fair yet, returning for a third year to bring a celebration of the humble honeybee to the historic venue on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August.

New for this year, families can take part in Babee Bop, a fun-filled ‘baby rave’ for little ones, in the stretch tent on the West Lawn. Little ones are invited to bop along with Queen-Bee and Honey-Bee, two walk-about characters bringing sass, attitude, and incredible dance moves to the Honey Fair.

The Babee Bop will take place at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm each day and is most suitable for four year olds right up to 10 year olds – and their parents – but really is an all age activity.

There will also be Bee Bopper making workshops which will run as a free drop in throughout the day from 11am – 3pm. Visitors are encouraged to pre-book tickets for the Honey Fair but there is no need to book the Babee Bop specifically within this.

Live music including the Unholy Gospel Band and Martello Jazz, cooking demonstrations from Paula McIntyre, samples from local producers, will also be on hand throughout the day.

Tickets are now on sale for the unique family-friendly event, which is supported by the Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

