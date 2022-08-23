Activity Fair for over 50s at Lodge Hotel
Causeway u3a will resume its annual Activity Fair on Thursday, September 1, at the Lodge Hotel, Lodge Park, Coleraine from 10.30am until 12.30pm with the formal opening at 11am.
Anyone in their third age (retired or semi-retired) is invited to come and see what is on offer – over 50 options run from Art to Yoga.
Causeway u3a is a membership charity which enables people in their third age to share educational, creative and leisure activities. They are committed to making u3a as inclusive and welcoming as possible and no qualifications are needed for membership.
Their aim is to remain active in mind and body by offering enjoyable social and learning opportunities through a wide range of activities.
Using the expertise of members and local community venues helps to keep costs low and our activities as affordable as possible. Information about activities and how to join can be found on their website https://www.causewayu3a.co.uk which is regularly updated.