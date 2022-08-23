Activity Fair for over 50s at Lodge Hotel

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone in their third age (retired or semi-retired) is invited to come and see what is on offer – over 50 options run from Art to Yoga.

Causeway u3a is a membership charity which enables people in their third age to share educational, creative and leisure activities. They are committed to making u3a as inclusive and welcoming as possible and no qualifications are needed for membership.

Causeway u3a will resume its annual Activity Fair on Thursday 1 September at the Lodge Hotel

Their aim is to remain active in mind and body by offering enjoyable social and learning opportunities through a wide range of activities.