The locomotives and coaches are raring to go for Damhead Miniature Railway’s next open day.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated outside Coleraine at 48a Damhead Road, the minature railway is holding its next open day on Saturday, June 7.

Enjoy a train ride, see the gnomes’ village, spot the various animal figurines and visit the railway-related exhibits around the site. If the weather is favourable, visitors can bring a picnic and use the Railway’s picnic tables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Railway will be open from 12 noon with last train at 4.45pm. Children’s tickets £2 and adult tickets £3.

It's back - situated just outside Coleraine is Damhead Miniature Railway. CREDIT DAMHEAD RAILWAY

The club which runs the site is always interested to hear from anyone who is interested in railways, locomotives or engineering.

"Why not join the club and give us a hand to run the railway?” they said. Full details on the Damhead Miniature Railway Facebook page.