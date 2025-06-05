All aboard the Causeway Coast's miniature railway at Damhead
Situated outside Coleraine at 48a Damhead Road, the minature railway is holding its next open day on Saturday, June 7.
Enjoy a train ride, see the gnomes’ village, spot the various animal figurines and visit the railway-related exhibits around the site. If the weather is favourable, visitors can bring a picnic and use the Railway’s picnic tables.
The Railway will be open from 12 noon with last train at 4.45pm. Children’s tickets £2 and adult tickets £3.
The club which runs the site is always interested to hear from anyone who is interested in railways, locomotives or engineering.
"Why not join the club and give us a hand to run the railway?” they said. Full details on the Damhead Miniature Railway Facebook page.
