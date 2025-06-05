All aboard the Causeway Coast's miniature railway at Damhead

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:42 BST

The locomotives and coaches are raring to go for Damhead Miniature Railway’s next open day.

Situated outside Coleraine at 48a Damhead Road, the minature railway is holding its next open day on Saturday, June 7.

Enjoy a train ride, see the gnomes’ village, spot the various animal figurines and visit the railway-related exhibits around the site. If the weather is favourable, visitors can bring a picnic and use the Railway’s picnic tables.

The Railway will be open from 12 noon with last train at 4.45pm. Children’s tickets £2 and adult tickets £3.

It's back - situated just outside Coleraine is Damhead Miniature Railway. CREDIT DAMHEAD RAILWAYIt's back - situated just outside Coleraine is Damhead Miniature Railway. CREDIT DAMHEAD RAILWAY
It's back - situated just outside Coleraine is Damhead Miniature Railway. CREDIT DAMHEAD RAILWAY

The club which runs the site is always interested to hear from anyone who is interested in railways, locomotives or engineering.

"Why not join the club and give us a hand to run the railway?” they said. Full details on the Damhead Miniature Railway Facebook page.

