With just one month to go to Armed Forces Day 2023, Mid and East Antrim Council is encouraging residents from across the borough and beyond to join what promises to be an action-packed day.

Taking place at Sandy Bay Playing Fields in Larne from 10am on Saturday, June 17, the hugely popular military and musical spectacular will have something for all the family.

It will begin with a parade to the venue and a Drumhead service, concluding that evening with a Beating Retreat finale.

Entertainment throughout the day will include live music by talented musicians from The Music Yard in Larne, alongside hits from the forties, fifties and sixties by close harmony trio, The Swingtime Starlets, and rousing numbers from rock and soul brothers The Gold Tips.

Launching the event recently was Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams with members from The Music Yard - Larne’s award-winning music collective – who will be playing at the event.

Events are held annually in the United Kingdom to mark the service of personnel in the British armed forces both past and present.

Thousands of visitors from across Northern Ireland and beyond are expected to come out in force for the action packed day of entertainment for all ages.

Attendees will be treated to a wealth of activities and attractions, including:

Performance from The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment

Military village

Interactive and static military displays

21 gun salute for the King’s official birthday

Parachute display by Silver Stars Royal Logistics Corp

RAF display team featuring Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire and Hurricane

Army Air Corp Gazelle helicopter (static display)

RAF Police Military Working Dogs display

Children’s entertainment

Ulster Aviation Society static display

Science Technology Engineering Maths (STEM) competition.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams with military personnel.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “Armed Forces Day brings an important opportunity to recognise the honourable service of the Armed Forces, past and present.

“Having had a strong history of recognising the sterling work of our servicemen and women in the Armed Forces, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is exceptionally proud to be hosting Armed Forces Day in Larne next month.

“Now that we are just a few weeks out, preparations are really ramping up and excitement is building towards what will be a day that sees our borough do what it does best – that is coming together to celebrate family, community and military culture, and to showcase the very best of local talent.

“As a former serviceman myself, I very much look forward to Armed Forces Day and welcome residents of the borough and visitors alike to what I know will be a truly fantastic day.”

Further information about Armed Forces Day can be found at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/AFD

Visitors must note there is no parking available at Sandy Bay playing fields or approach roads.

A free park and ride service will be available to Sandy Bay Playing Fields from 8.30am – 6.30pm, consisting of accessible buses.

There will be ample parking available at the following sites:

Redlands Road

Port of Larne Car Park 2, Fleet Street

Railway terminal

Circular Road car park.

Those attending are asked to follow the yellow and black event signs.