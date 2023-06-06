Armed Forces Day 2023 will soon be zooming into Larne for a spectacular, show stopping day full of fun and entertainment for everyone.

Taking place at Sandy Bay Playing Fields in Larne from 10am on Saturday, June 17, entertainment on the day will include a performance from the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment, a fantastic military village, interactive and static military displays, a parachute display by Silver Stars Royal Logistics Corp and a RAF display team featuring a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire and Hurricane.

There will also be an Army Air Corp Gazelle helicopter (static display), a RAF police dog display team, children’s entertainment, an Ulster Aviation Society static display and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) competition.

Taking to the stage will be talented musicians from The Music Yard in Larne, The Swingtime Starlets and rock and soul brothers The Gold Tips.

Launching the event recently was Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams with military personnel.

A 21-gun salute to celebrate the King’s official birthday will be part of the extensive programme.

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have provided details on the best way to get to the event and parking on the day.

There is no available parking close to the site, so the council has made arrangements to help everyone’s visit run smoothly.

Railway

Translink is doubling the number of train services on the day (www.translink.co.uk) with free bus pick-ups from Larne station to the event site. Another option is to travel on to the Harbour terminal and walk 10 minutes to the event site.

Road

Follow the black and yellow event signs to the most relevant Park and Ride site where a constant service of buses will take you to the event site. The free Park and Ride service operates from 8.30am (although the site gates won’t open until 10am).

Town centre car parks are also available with a shuttle bus pick up at Circular Road though most car parks are within a 15 minute walk of the event site. Please note that some town centre car parks have charges.

Cycling

There is ample room on site to lock up your bicycle.

Drop off

The best drop-off point will be the junction of Curran Road and Tower Road.

Blue Badge

A number of on-site spaces are available for vehicles with Blue Badges. These spaces are by advanced booking only: please email [email protected]

The fleet of Translink shuttle buses are accessible for wheelchairs and powered chairs.

‘No Waiting’ cones

To ensure access for residents, shuttle buses, carers, deliveries and emergency services, ‘No Waiting’ cones will be placed in certain streets. The restriction will be strictly enforced by parking attendants.

Park and Ride:

There is no parking available at Sandy Bay playing fields or approach roads.

A free park and ride service will be available to Sandy Bay Playing Fields from 8.30am – 6.30pm, consisting of accessible buses.

There will be ample parking available at the following sites:

• Redlands Road

• Port of Larne Car Park 2, Fleet Street

• Circular Road car park