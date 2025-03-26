Be inspired by Presbyterian Church mission work in Ireland at Maze event

With ten of this year’s Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s (PCI) ‘Mission in Ireland Evenings’ completed – and three to go - there is still time to get a flavour of the inspiring missional outreach that is taking place across the Church and throughout the island of Ireland when the next evening takes place on Sunday, March 30 at 6.30pm in Maze Presbyterian Church.

Encouraged by the numbers attending so far – with several meetings attracting in excess of 300 people - Mission in Ireland Council Secretary, Rick Hill, explained the thinking behind the annual events.

“With talks from a host of home mission ministers, church planters, chaplains, deaconesses, mission workers and our new mission pioneers, they are wonderful opportunities to hear about their ongoing work as they tell the story of what God is doing through the Church, while sharing the message of Jesus today,” Mr Hill said.

At the meeting in Maze Presbyterian, which has been organised by the Presbytery of Dromore, Rev Dr Keith McCrory, minister of Maynooth Community Church and his colleague Tom Gillian, who is also from the congregation, will be talking about their journey from the church’s foundation in the early 2000s to the opening their first purpose build church in the town last August.

Mission in Ireland Council Secretary, Rick Hill, looks forward to the event at Maze Presbyterian. Pic credit: Presbyterian Church in Ireland

The Council Secretary continued: “With 14 evening events in total, the most that we have had in recent years, each draws on Isaiah 43:19, from which the series derives its name and theme: ‘New Things’.

"As Christians, we are called to share the timeless message that Jesus loves us, has redeemed and saved us, and we need to find fresh ways that connect with the community and culture around us to share His message.”

Mr Hill, who has spoken at three of the 10 events that have taken place so far, continued: “Statistics do show that of our 19 presbyteries, there is only one where the total number of families in existing congregations has grown numerically in the last decade. That is the Presbytery of Dublin and Munster. Congregations such as Mullingar, Drogheda and Kilkenny have had to build new church buildings in recent times as the old ones had become too small.

“Last August our congregation in Maynooth officially opened their first purpose-built building, and those attending will hear that story on Sunday.

"In places like Donabate, PCI’s youngest church, which is growing and thriving, has prayerfully begun in recent years another community of worshippers in Balbriggan.

"Church plants in Northern Ireland are also taking place in Belfast, Counties Armagh and Down and are at different stages of development, which is so encouraging. Our first Mission Pioneers have also been deployed; this is all good news.”

Mr Hill concluded by saying: “A great adage of mission is that we don’t ask God to bless our efforts, but we look to find where God is at work and join Him there.

"That is what we are seeking to do, to bring the Good News to people who need to hear it – at home.

"I hope that those who attend, will find they meeting interesting, and be inspired.”