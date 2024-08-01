Boys’ Brigade East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society to mark 5th birthday with celebration in Carrickfergus
The Society is to mark the special occasion at the Boys’ Brigade Museum on High Street from 2-8pm on Thursday, August 1.
With a vast collection of over 2000 items of memorabilia, the museum tells the story of the organisation's now 140-year plus history.
First opened in October 2023, among the many carefully catalogued items the Society has collected are photographs; membership cards, both modern and vintage; uniforms; medals, and badges, including the rare Ambulance Badge.
Other items of note include a real leopard skin tunic, gifted from Malawi and worn by the Boys’ Brigade drummer during parades.
Visitors are invited to enjoy tea, coffee, and a selection of cakes and homemade treats, with the event also an opportunity to make a donation in support of the Society’s ongoing work.
