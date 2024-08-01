Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Boys’ Brigade East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society will be celebrating its fifth birthday with a fundraising party in Carrickfergus.

The Society is to mark the special occasion at the Boys’ Brigade Museum on High Street from 2-8pm on Thursday, August 1.

With a vast collection of over 2000 items of memorabilia, the museum tells the story of the organisation's now 140-year plus history.

First opened in October 2023, among the many carefully catalogued items the Society has collected are photographs; membership cards, both modern and vintage; uniforms; medals, and badges, including the rare Ambulance Badge.

Other items of note include a real leopard skin tunic, gifted from Malawi and worn by the Boys’ Brigade drummer during parades.

Visitors are invited to enjoy tea, coffee, and a selection of cakes and homemade treats, with the event also an opportunity to make a donation in support of the Society’s ongoing work.