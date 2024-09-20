Briggs Equipment Family Open Day provides fun for everyone
The event, which took place at the Briggs Equipment site in Blaris Industrial Estate, Lisburn, had something for everyone, including mini digger games, boom lift rides, forklift basketball, face painting, a petting zoo, bouncy castle, selfie mirror and penalty kick competition.
One lucky person also won a £300 Hastings Hotel voucher, as everyone who had registered to attend the open day was entered into a free draw.
There was even the opportunity to donate to Air Ambulance and throw wet sponges at Briggs Equipment management in return – a very popular activity.
Thousands of pounds was raised for Air Ambulance, a charity that depends entirely on public donations to operate and save lives.
Briggs Equipment Divisional Director Colin McNeely said: “It was brilliant to see so many people here and the children seemed to be having a great time wherever you looked.
“Every activity was busy from start to finish and the atmosphere was first class. I spoke to lots of people throughout the day and they were all delighted with what we had put on.
“Obviously we wanted to raise some money for Air Ambulance as well and we’ve managed to do that. I’m really pleased with the outcome of the open day and the fact we’ve been able to give something back to the community here.”
Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, said: “With an annual fundraising target of £2.5m, events like this can help us sustain the Air Ambulance service.
“The charity relies on donations from the community to keep the medical team in the air, attending to seriously ill or injured patients across Northern Ireland.
"As a result of funds raised from this type of event, emergency pre-hospital care can be provided for the next patient who needs it most.
“We are incredibly grateful to the team at Briggs for hosting such a fun-filled family event and to the community for supporting the event – thank you!”