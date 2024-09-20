Hillsborough Castle promises spellbinding days in great outdoors as Autumn family activities are launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Historic Royal Palaces is bringing autumnal magic to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens this Halloween with a full programme of activities to celebrate the cosy season.

From conker tournaments to apple bobbing, welly tossing and hay bale mazes, visitors can enjoy classic Halloween fun while enjoying the gardens in their most enchanting season.

Enjoy an array of autumn outdoor workshops throughout half term, all included with a gardens ticket. Family bushcraft sessions will test mum and dad’s nature skills, visitors can explore paths with leaves crunching under foot and listen out for bird calls while discovering the garden’s biodiversity.

Visitors will be encouraged to use natural materials, leaves, twigs, acorns and feathers to create a piece of Autumnal Art that will be displayed within the Visitor Centre during half term.

Halloween Half Term at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will see an array of family events taking place across the gardens, from a hay bale maze to pumpkin carving, wildlife walks and storytelling. Pic credit: Brian Morrison

As Halloween approaches, the scarecrows will rise, taking their watch of the Walled Garden from October 5 – November 17.

Myths and legends will be unearthed and celebrated through the designs of this year’s Scarecrow Parade, with local artists engaging with schools and community groups throughout Northern Ireland to design, create and decorate a gathering of 27 scarecrows for Halloween.

No spooky festivity is complete without pumpkin carving, and Hillsborough Castle will hold workshops on October 27, 29, and 30 to ensure everyone has a jack-o-lantern to light on Halloween night.

Local artisans will be popping up in The Walled Garden on Saturday November 2 and Sunday November for a mini food fair, offering their locally sourced and made products throughout the weekend, soundtracked by talented local artists who will play live music in the gardens.

Stuart Campbell, Public Engagement Manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens said: “Our family programming for the autumn season has been designed to connect families with the sensory beauty of the season, and with each other, through our beautiful grounds, nature, sights and sounds at Hillsborough Castle.

“Our Scarecrow Parade this year showcases the creativity of local schools and artists, who have been challenged with a Myths and Legends theme for 2024.

“There is plenty to get involved with at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens this autumn and the Halloween holidays, and of course all visitors can upgrade their garden tickets to include our specially designed family fun tour, which will run every day during half term.”