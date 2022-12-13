Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will host its second Carryduff Christmas Market this Friday (December 16), bringing plenty of festive cheer to the local area.

The Carryduff Christmas Market will once again set up in what will be the new Lidl store and complex car park from 4pm-8pm.

Over 30 local businesses, food traders and craftspeople will take part in the market to trade their unique products and engage with the local marketgoers.

Advertisement

Produce on offer will include festive bakes, award-winning artisan breads, seasonal cheeses, chutneys and much more – the perfect place to pick up any last minute bits for your Christmas dinner table.

Most Popular

Pictured at the launch of the Carryduff Christmas Market are (l-r) William Clendinning, The Local; Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's Development Committee; Carol Rowney, Mrs R'ganics and Mark McCorry, Barkelicious Bakes.

Advertisement

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee said: “Last year’s first Carryduff Christmas Market was a great success and was warmly welcomed by the Carryduff community. We are delighted to bring it back again for a second year.

"The local artisan food and craft offering is so diverse, and I am thrilled so see so many keen Lisburn and Castlereagh based traders taking part again.”

Advertisement

There will also be the opportunity to pick up some unique last minute stocking fillers from a select range of local makers and artists including Jewellery by Gill, Plumpy Balms, Seven Makes and Watts Illustration.

There’s nothing worse than shopping on an empty stomach, so the council has made there will be a great selection of street food vendors and seasonal coffee and hot chocolate available for the whole family. Street food favourites Tribal Burger will be on hand to serve up their famous mouth-watering burgers alongside Pizza Table, Urban Street Grub, Lokis Coffee and The Quirky Clink.

The hustle and bustle of the market will be complemented by the festive sounds of a fantastic line-up of local musicians ready to entertain visitors and traders with some of the best Christmas classics. Who knows, maybe Santa Claus himself will even stop by – if he can take a break out of his busy schedule of course!