Causeway Coast skipper of RRS Sir David Attenborough to give talk at Portrush Yacht Club
The Causeway Coast man who skippered the RRS Sir David Attenborough from Antarctica is coming to Portrush for a special event.
Captain Matthew Neill will be at Portrush Yacht Club on Friday, March 1, giving a talk ‘On board the RRS Sir David Attenborough’.
A member of Portrush Yacht Club, Matthew will provide a first hand account of the expedition to Antarctica. The RRS Sir David Attenborough is a state-of-the-art polar research ship is providing researchers with a floating laboratory to study the ocean, seafloor, ice and atmosphere.