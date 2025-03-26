The deadline has been extended for young residents of Mid and East Antrim to get involved in the Cinemagic 2025 Film Lab.

Individuals from the the borough aged 17-24 who are interested in the creative and screen industries are set to benefit from the launch of the hands-on film production initiative, which will run from March 2025 in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Labour Market Partnership under their Placement Insights Programme.

The Cinemagic Film Lab participants will get access to invaluable skills development opportunities in a range of creative disciplines, including script development and film production.

The project aims to highlight career and training pathways and nurture talent.

Photo: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Pre-production masterclasses with industry professionals will culminate with participants having the opportunity to work on a Cinemagic short film in locations in the Mid and East Antrim borough.

The initiative brings the film industry together with the Labour Market Partnerships, collaborating in a creative arena to create pipeline to training and employment and supporting local economy growth.

Cinemagic CEO, Joan Burney Keatings MBE said: “We are looking forward to working collaboratively with our partners in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to assist individuals to develop new skills, and to give them the confidence in the future to thrive in employment in the creative industries.”

To apply for the project, which is free of charge, 17-24 year olds in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area should submit an application form by March 31, 2025, available on the Cinemagic website.

No prior qualifications or experience in the creative industries is required; the project is looking for individuals from all backgrounds that are interested in creative and digital technologies, and who wish to further their skills and work on a practical filmmaking project.

In February 2025, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council hosted its first Creative Industries Week, delivering a vibrant programme of workshops and events designed to spark imagination and explore exciting career paths in the creative sector.

The sessions, including one by Cinemagic, provided over 250 participants with the opportunity to work in areas such as design, production, entrepreneurship, and the arts.

Funded by the Department for Communities, Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.