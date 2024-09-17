Cairncastle LOL 692 is to host a coffee morning on Saturday, September 21 at Cairncastle Orange Hall.

The event begins at 11am, with organisers stating: “Come and enjoy and bring any old photos, newspaper cuttings or information on Cairncastle LOL 692. Whether it’s one photo or more, all will be greatly appreciated. We would like a copy of them, which we will take while you are there, as we are looking to compile photos for a display.