Coffee morning at Cairncastle Orange Hall
Cairncastle LOL 692 is to host a coffee morning on Saturday, September 21 at Cairncastle Orange Hall.
The event begins at 11am, with organisers stating: “Come and enjoy and bring any old photos, newspaper cuttings or information on Cairncastle LOL 692. Whether it’s one photo or more, all will be greatly appreciated. We would like a copy of them, which we will take while you are there, as we are looking to compile photos for a display.
"Old photos of Cairncastle Flute Band will also be most welcome.”
