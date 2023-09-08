Council welcomes World Sheepdog Trials to Northern Ireland for the first time
and live on Freeview channel 276
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough will see 240 sheepdogs and their handlers from over 30 different countries take part in the Trials, which are sponsored by ABP Food Group, Randox Heath and Gilbertson & Page Ltd, with Team Ireland hoping to perform well on home ground.
Gill Hall Estate in Dromore will host the event and some of ABC Council’s Food Heartland producers will showcase local artisan food and drink including Lush Larder, Marshall Beekeeping, Jackson Roze, Ballylisk Cheese and Rosemount Cottage Farm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “It is fantastic to see our borough being showcased on a global stage like this, with visitors and competitors from as far away as Brazil and Argentina coming to spend time in our area.
"As a council we are delighted to support this event and very proud our borough will host this major competition for the first time in Northern Ireland.
"I have no doubt all competitors and visitors will be impressed by the hospitality of everyone involved and I extend best wishes to the organisers and everyone participating in the four-day event.”
The festivities begin on Tuesday September 12 at 5pm with a parade of competitors and teams through Gill Hall Estate followed by the opening ceremony. Competitions begin at 7.30am each day with the finals being held on Saturday September 16.
Advertisement
Advertisement
John McCullough, Chairman of the World Trial Committee added: "The arrival of the World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland is a momentous occasion.
"We are truly honoured to showcase the exceptional talent and dedication of sheepdogs and their handlers on the global stage.
"With competitors hailing from diverse countries such as Israel, Germany, Canada, and Finland, this event truly exemplifies the universal appeal of sheepdog trials.
“We’ll have some of the world’s best sheepdogs and their handlers descending into Ireland over the next few days and it is sure to be a spectacle not to be missed.”