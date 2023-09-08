Council welcomes World Sheepdog Trials to Northern Ireland for the first time

Up to 30,000 spectators from across the globe are expected to attend the World Sheepdog Trials in Gill Hall Estate, Dromore from September 13-16, as the popular event is held in Northern Ireland for the first time in its history.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough will see 240 sheepdogs and their handlers from over 30 different countries take part in the Trials, which are sponsored by ABP Food Group, Randox Heath and Gilbertson & Page Ltd, with Team Ireland hoping to perform well on home ground.

Gill Hall Estate in Dromore will host the event and some of ABC Council’s Food Heartland producers will showcase local artisan food and drink including Lush Larder, Marshall Beekeeping, Jackson Roze, Ballylisk Cheese and Rosemount Cottage Farm.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “It is fantastic to see our borough being showcased on a global stage like this, with visitors and competitors from as far away as Brazil and Argentina coming to spend time in our area.

L-R Bill Porter, Gerry Mellotte, Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley, Marc Coppez and John McCullough. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

"As a council we are delighted to support this event and very proud our borough will host this major competition for the first time in Northern Ireland.

"I have no doubt all competitors and visitors will be impressed by the hospitality of everyone involved and I extend best wishes to the organisers and everyone participating in the four-day event.”

The festivities begin on Tuesday September 12 at 5pm with a parade of competitors and teams through Gill Hall Estate followed by the opening ceremony. Competitions begin at 7.30am each day with the finals being held on Saturday September 16.

John McCullough, Chairman of the World Trial Committee added: "The arrival of the World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland is a momentous occasion.

"We are truly honoured to showcase the exceptional talent and dedication of sheepdogs and their handlers on the global stage.

"With competitors hailing from diverse countries such as Israel, Germany, Canada, and Finland, this event truly exemplifies the universal appeal of sheepdog trials.