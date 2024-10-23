Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dates have been announced for the Christmas lights switch-on events in Mid and East Antrim’s three main towns of Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena.

Ballymena will be the first to switch on its festive lights on Saturday, November 16 at the Harmony Hub.

Larne’s event will take place on November 22 at Broadway, with Carrick’s on November 23 at High Street in the town.

While full details have yet to be announced, there will be an afternoon of festive fun leading up to the Christmas parades and switch-on ceremonies.