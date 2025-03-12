Discover the amazing biodiversity Carnlough has to offer during Biobltiz
MEA Outdoors is holding its first Bioblitz this March, funded by the Department for the Economy under the Multiply programme.
The events on March 22 (10am-6pm) will see MEABC staff and environmental experts join ecologist and nature enthusiasts to discover the amazing biodiversity Carnlough has to offer.
Registration is available at Eventbrite and incudes a range of activities from a bird walk and talk; marvellous mammals; whales, dolphins and seals; fantastic fungi; the NI Bat Group volunteer talk, a foraging walk and much more.