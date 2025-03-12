MEA Outdoors is holding its first Bioblitz this March, funded by the Department for the Economy under the Multiply programme.

The events on March 22 (10am-6pm) will see MEABC staff and environmental experts join ecologist and nature enthusiasts to discover the amazing biodiversity Carnlough has to offer.

Registration is available at Eventbrite and incudes a range of activities from a bird walk and talk; marvellous mammals; whales, dolphins and seals; fantastic fungi; the NI Bat Group volunteer talk, a foraging walk and much more.