Dobbies’ Lisburn store celebrates National Children’s Gardening Week with the launch of its new ambassador search

Dobbies’ Lisburn store celebrated National Children's Gardening Week with the launch of a search to find new Little Seedlings Ambassadors.

Across the UK, Dobbies is looking for four new ambassadors and the Lisburn store is encouraging local families to get involved.

The UK’s leading garden centre is looking for eager young gardeners to encourage the younger generation to give gardening a go and do their part for the wildlife and environment around them. These ambassadors will be the new faces of Dobbies’ free monthly Little Seedlings Club workshops aimed at those aged 4-10 years.

Successful applicants will get involved in the monthly workshops, write blogs for the website, and may even feature on the Dobbies podcast. Entering is easy, with budding gardeners invited to apply via dobbies.com where they will complete a short form.

Dobbies’ Community and CSR Communications Executive, Chloe Bell, explained: “We can’t wait to hear from young gardening enthusiasts in Lisburn.

"Our Little Seedlings Club is a very popular free session, allowing children to understand, explore, and connect with plants, wildlife, and the environment around them.

"Ideally, we’re looking for young ambassadors who share a passion for these elements and have the confidence to share this enthusiasm with their peers.”

