Dobbies’ Lisburn store celebrates National Children’s Gardening Week with the launch of its new ambassador search

Dobbies’ Lisburn store celebrated National Children's Gardening Week with the launch of a search to find new Little Seedlings Ambassadors.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

Across the UK, Dobbies is looking for four new ambassadors and the Lisburn store is encouraging local families to get involved.

The UK’s leading garden centre is looking for eager young gardeners to encourage the younger generation to give gardening a go and do their part for the wildlife and environment around them. These ambassadors will be the new faces of Dobbies’ free monthly Little Seedlings Club workshops aimed at those aged 4-10 years.

Successful applicants will get involved in the monthly workshops, write blogs for the website, and may even feature on the Dobbies podcast. Entering is easy, with budding gardeners invited to apply via dobbies.com where they will complete a short form.

    Dobbies in Lisburn is looking for eager young gardeners to encourage the younger generation to give gardening a go and do their part for the wildlife and environment around them. The lucky ambassadors will be the new faces of Dobbies’ free monthly Little Seedlings Club workshops aimed at those aged 4-10 years. Photo by Matt BristowDobbies in Lisburn is looking for eager young gardeners to encourage the younger generation to give gardening a go and do their part for the wildlife and environment around them. The lucky ambassadors will be the new faces of Dobbies’ free monthly Little Seedlings Club workshops aimed at those aged 4-10 years. Photo by Matt Bristow
    Dobbies in Lisburn is looking for eager young gardeners to encourage the younger generation to give gardening a go and do their part for the wildlife and environment around them. The lucky ambassadors will be the new faces of Dobbies' free monthly Little Seedlings Club workshops aimed at those aged 4-10 years. Photo by Matt Bristow

    Dobbies’ Community and CSR Communications Executive, Chloe Bell, explained: “We can’t wait to hear from young gardening enthusiasts in Lisburn.

    "Our Little Seedlings Club is a very popular free session, allowing children to understand, explore, and connect with plants, wildlife, and the environment around them.

    "Ideally, we’re looking for young ambassadors who share a passion for these elements and have the confidence to share this enthusiasm with their peers.”

    Applying to become a Little Seedlings Ambassador couldn’t be easier. Applicants will complete a short form at dobbies.com explaining why they would like to become a Little Seedlings Ambassador, as well as providing a photograph of themselves. Guardians can do this on the child’s behalf and applications are open until June 16.

