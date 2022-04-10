Easter extravaganza coming to Coleraine

Parents can round up their little bunnies for a range of free attractions which get underway on Good Friday (April 15) from 12 - 4 pm running through until Wednesday, April 20 (excluding Sunday).

Junior detectives can follow the egg-citing Easter treasure trail around the town centre solving a series of animal themed clues around 12 participating stores.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If fun and excitement is your thing then visit the Jungle Playground – the biggest mobile playground in the UK and Ireland.

DJ Ivbe Sessay pictured at the Easter extravaganza in coleraine town centre which will go on till Easter Tuesday organised by Coleraine BID.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

This jumbo playground consists of ball pits, rope bridges, crawl through tunnels, biff and bash obstacles and an inflatable slide – suitable for kids of all ages!

Don’t miss out on the Bumper Carz - give Lewis Hamilton a run for his money as you whizz and whirr about in these vibrant funfair ride which are sure to attract attention. The bumper cars can spin and drive in any direction, so it really is up to riders how adventurous they want to be!

A fangtastic mobile farm is coming to town featuring all sorts of animals including giant and dwarf rabbits, guinea pigs, hens, chicks, sheep and lambs, goats and kids, snakes, tarantula, alpacas and a skunk called Geoffrey.

The petting zoo will be in the free family fun zone at the Town Hall from Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18 from 12 to 4pm.

Fun at previous Easter events in Coleraine town centre

Why not come along and dress up as your favourite superhero or Disney princess and meet some of our very famous friends such as Else, Anna and Olaf or Captain America, Ironman, Captain Marvel and Supergirl.

#These fabulous characters are set to descend on Coleraine daily from Friday, April 15 to Wednesday, April 20 with two session, so whether it is the Disney Princesses, Batman, Superman or Wonder Woman from DC or the Hulk, Spiderman, or Ironman from Marvel, there will be a hero or heroine in Coleraine this Easter just for you.

Superheroes and Princesses times

Friday, April 15: 12 - 1:30pm - Elsa, Anna and Olaf. 2 - 3:30pm - Spider-Man, Hulk and The Black Widow.

Tom Lamont pictured with a snake at a previous Easter extravaganza in Coleraine town centre

Saturday, April 16: 12 - 2pm - The Mad Hatter and Alice in Wonderland. 2 - 4pm - Rocket, Groot and Captain America.

Monday, April 18: 12 - 1pm - Captain America, Ironman, Captain Marvel and Supergirl. 3 - 4pm - Moana, Rapunzel, Snow White and Merida.

Tuesday, April 19: 12-1pm - Rex, Buzz Lightyear, Mr Potato-Head and Mrs Potato-Head. 3 - 4pm - Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman.

Wednesday, April 20: 12 - 1pm Bo Peep, Barbie, Jessie and Toy Soldier. 3 - 4pm - Deadpool, Cinderella, Belle and Ariel.