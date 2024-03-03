Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council’s getactiveabc teams have put together some great activities, from sporty fun, the chance to learn something new, Easter-themed specials and the opportunity for all ages to enjoy the holiday break together.

And with Easter getting ever closer – Good Friday is March 29 – it’s never too early to plan ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of the top picks of what’s happening across the borough this Easter. Go to www.getactiveabc.com/easter for more information.

Most Popular

Getactiveabc has lined up a cracking list of Easter activities. Picture: Shutterstock

Easter specials at South Lake Watersports

Crack out of your shell and unleash your competitive spirit with the fun duck race, boat trip (on Captain Paddy’s wheelyboat) and archery package. Water enthusiasts are in for a splashing time with the South Lake Easter activity days, featuring lake and land-based activities including canoeing, banana boating, cycling, climbing wall and paddle boarding – promising plenty of eggs-ercise for kids aged 8-16 years to enjoy.

If you’re keen on learning to sail or kayak, why not eggs-plore the ‘learn to sail/kayak’ sessions delivered by the eggs-pert BCU/CANI instructors on the beautiful Craigavon Lakes.

Family fun in Banbridge

Want to dance with some bunny? Let the good times roll and bop around on wheels at the roller- skating disco or let your little Easter bunnies bounce around at the inflatable sessions at Banbridge Leisure Centre.

Easter activities at Dromore and Rathfriland

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Easter Bunny is hopping over to Dromore and Rathfriland Community Centres. Go along and enjoy an egg hunt, arts and crafts, games and inflatables. There’s even the opportunity to hop up beside Mr Bunny for a photo.

Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre fun

Time on the slopes is time well spent and Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre promises a bunch of eggs-hilerating runs before the sun sets. Packages include individual and family tubing as well as activity specials of tubing, footgolf and lunch.

Multi-sports camps

Easter multi-sports camps are running across the borough, an opportunity for children to develop their skills in a variety of sports and have lots of fun in a supervised safe environment. Perfect for keeping the boredom at bay and the kids active.

Lord Mayor’s annual Easter Trail and Fun Day

Over at Tannaghmore Animal Farm there will be the Lord Mayor’s annual Easter Trail and Fun Day. Join Alderman Margaret Tinsley for a fun-filled day with the family, which includes an Easter egg trail, face painting, bouncy castles, multi-sports and playground games and bushcraft activities. All proceeds will go to the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council spokesperson said: “Our getactiveabc teams are really egg-cited about welcoming you this Easter. If you can’t join us for our Easter specials, there are still lot s of ways to spring into action and enjoy the holiday across theborough – visit our parks and follow the winding trails by foot or bike, get out on the green at one ofour golf courses or get active at one of our leisure facilities.”