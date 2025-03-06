A photographic exhibition highlighting ancient sites of interest in the Ballymena area is set to open this March in Mid-Antrim Museum at The Braid.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Echoes in the Landscape is an exhibition of pre-historic to early medieval sites in the Ballymena area by Willie Drennan and David McClean, set in their archaeological context.

The purpose of the exhibition is to create greater awareness of local heritage in the immediate area around Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This area, which incorporates the Braid, Maine and Kellswater rivers, has had a wealth of sites that included raths, moats, ring forts, dolmens, court graves, passage graves, cashels, crannogs, castles, souterrains and standing stones.

The exhibition will be open March 26 – April 26 in Mid-Antrim Museum, the Braid, Ballymena. Photo: Google

Photographs showing local sites such as Harryville Motte, Tamnybuck Cashel and Ballycreggy Ring Fort have been taken by David McClean and will be on display.

The images show what survives today and also a surprising site where no trace exists, but will be familiar to many.

Willie Drennan has highlighted the findings and appraisals of archaeologists and historians alongside generations-old folklore, which often provides information that embellishes - and sometimes clashes with – academic findings to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on display, on loan from Dr Tom McNeill (QUB), will be finds from the Doon bought excavation near Clough, which took place in 1969.

An interactive map will allow visitors to find out more information on pre historic and medieval sites around the Ballymena area.

The exhibition will be open March 26 – April 26 in Mid-Antrim Museum, the Braid, Ballymena (excluding Easter holidays) and admission is free.