Eikon Exhibition Centre announced as venue for inaugural NI Running Show

The Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn has been confirmed as the venue for the NI Running Show, which is taking place on February 7 and 8, 2026.

The NI Running Show, created by passionate runners and organisers, promises an immersive two-day experience for athletes of all abilities.

Whether you are a seasoned marathon runner, a trail enthusiast, or a beginner taking your first steps, the event has something for everyone.

Billed as “a ground-breaking new live event… the first of its type on the island of Ireland,” the show is set to be a landmark occasion for the running community.

Oonagh Cattigan, Event Director and Dr Michael McKillop MBE Ambassador and Consultant NI Running Show. Pic credit: Tim Lowry

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland has been named as the official charity partner, and several iconic sporting figures are backing the event, including Olympic gold medallist Lady Mary Peters, four-time Paralympic gold medallist Dr. Michael McKillop MBE, and renowned mountain runner Jonny Steede.

Event Director Oonagh Cattigan commented: “We are thrilled to bring our very first NI Running Show to life and to host it at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

"Running has an incredible community across Northern Ireland and beyond, and this event is about celebrating every aspect of the sport - from grassroots to elite level.

"We are proud to create a platform that inspires, educates, and connects runners of all abilities.”

Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director at the Eikon Centre, said: “This event is an exciting addition to our calendar, and we are proud to provide a unique space where the running community can come together to share knowledge, showcase innovation, and celebrate the sport. It promises to be a fantastic weekend.”