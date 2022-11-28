Antrim Castle Gardens threw open its Barbican Gate to 4,000 special visitors from the local community during the opening evening of the Enchanted Winter Garden.

This included 100 guests from Ukraine, who were among thousands getting a first peak of the borough’s Christmas extravaganza.

Some 120,000 visitors attended this event at Antrim Castle Gardens in 2021. The council could think of no better way to open this year’s proceedings than by inviting members of the community to a special preview event.

Record numbers are expected this year, with new delights including an improved Santa’s Grotto and a Whoville village (of How the Grinch Stole Christmas fame).

Mark and Louise Davidson with daughter Aoife (4) at the Enchanted Winter Garden community night.

The 2022 event runs until Tuesday December 20, beginning at 4.30pm and continuing until 9.30pm daily.

In addition, an ‘Evening of Inclusive Enchantment’, ideal for children and adults with additional needs and sponsored by The Junction, will run on two Wednesdays – December 7 and 14. Those evenings will have reduced lighting and sound levels, as well as a sensory and quiet room.

Tickets for the event are priced at £7.50 per adult and £5 a child. A family ticket (two adults and two children) costs £22, with free admission for children under two years old.

This year, residents in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area will benefit from reduced prices. Use your postcode at the point of sale to get the appropriate discount – adult tickets are £6, children £4 each and a family ticket £18.

Sister and brother Iryina (18) and Ivan (13) from Ukraine at the Enchanted Winter Garden premiere evening.

Alderman Stephen Ross, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said he was delighted to see the return of the stunning spectacle this year.

“It’s fantastic to see Antrim Castle Gardens become transformed into a magical festive space,” he said.

"This year, I hope families will get out to enjoy some much-needed festive cheer at a time when the cost of living has been making things tougher for almost all our households.”

The Big Wheel is just one of the popular attractions at the Enchanted Winter Garden in Antrim.

To book, go to enchantedwintergarden.com