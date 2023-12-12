Register
Enjoy a seasonal Saturday as Santa comes to Hillsborough Castle

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens is promising a day of festive fun on Saturday December 16 to help immerse everyone in the seasonal spirit.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:50 GMT
Visitors can enjoy brunch in the Hillsborough Castle Café, where Santa will visit between 10am and 1pm, taking last minute letters and requests from children in his magic notebook.

Then, enjoy the wonder of the Walking with The Snowman festive trail, which sees a series of 12 Snowman sculptures dotted throughout the magnificent gardens, each hand-painted to depict one of the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’.

Join Santa at Hillsborough Castle on Saturday December 16. Pic credit: HRPJoin Santa at Hillsborough Castle on Saturday December 16. Pic credit: HRP
    During the Snowman trail, stop off at one of the Christmas Storytelling Sessions with Hillsborough Castle’s very own storyteller, Liz Weir, who will take visitors back to a very Victorian Christmas, and beyond, with tales of Christmases past at Hillsborough Castle.

    After finishing the trail, head for the Stable Yard where special screenings of the animated classic version of The Snowman will be shown at 12pm and 3pm.

