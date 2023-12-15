Dobbies is tantalising tastebuds this Christmas with its great-value family dining experiences in its Antrim and Lisburn stores, including a magical Santa’s Breakfast and its Festive Afternoon Tea.

Santa’s Breakfast is a great way to enjoy some magical time with Santa and fuel up for the festivities.

It’s a chance for children aged 3 to 10 to take part in activities, get into the Christmas spirit, sing along to Christmas classics and receive a gift to take home and put under the tree.

Families can expect festive entertainment from Santa and his elves and a hearty breakfast. Children can choose from a traditional breakfast, or opt for a breakfast roll. All breakfasts are served with a choice of apple juice, orange juice or water.

Adults will also get a choice of breakfast options, including a traditional breakfast, vegetarian breakfast or three item breakfast roll, each served with a hot beverage.

Indulge this Christmas with Dobbies’ Festive Afternoon Tea offering, great for couples, friends and families alike. Enjoy this classic British tradition and tuck into three tiers of seasonal bites to jingle the tastebuds.

Sarah Murray, who develops Dobbies’ festive line up, wants to make this year one for customers in Antrim and Lisburn to remember.

She said: “Restaurant experiences at Dobbies are a chance to spend time with the family in a relaxed setting that involves zero cooking.

"Our Santa’s Breakfast and Festive Afternoon Tea events in Antrim and Lisburn are a great way to feel festive as Christmas approaches.