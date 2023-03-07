4 . Latin Rhythms - Ulster Hall, April 21

Whatever your mood when arriving at this concert, the Latin Rhythms Ulster Hall with Conductor Michael Collins will perform something to appeal to your state of mind. Ginastera’s Variaciones concertantes use the individual characteristics of different instruments thoroughly rework the opening theme, before finishing with an abandoned finale in the style of the Argentinian malambo. Michael Collins is not only a conductor of the evening but he is also a soloist, performing a clarinet concerto by Judith Bingham. De Falla’s Ballet suite continues this dance party, the story it tells may be ghostly but the flamenco is fast and fairy.

Photo: Waterfront Hall website