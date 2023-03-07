The Ulster Orchestra is based in Belfast and was formed in 1966, currently being the only full-time orchestra in Northern Ireland, playing the majority of their concerts in the Waterfront and Ulster Hall.
The orchestra has a mission to enrich the lives of those living in Northern Ireland, with 63 full-time musicians establishing themselves as one of the major symphony orchestras in the United Kingdom.
They bring some of the most stunning music to the citizens of Northern Ireland and hold many different events throughout the year, giving people the opportunity to see and hear the amazing orchestra for themselves.
Here are some of the events the Ulster Orchestra are taking part in this year.
1. Boundary-Breaking Fireworks - Ulster Hall, March 10
The Ulster Orchestra will be presenting this concert alongside talented musicians such as Abel Selaocoe, one of the most phenomenal cellists performing today, who has worked across a range of genres and styles. The end of the performance can only be described as musical fireworks, creating magnificent and ground breaking work.
Photo: Waterfront
2. Open Spaces - Ulster Hall, March 24
Get the opportunity to listen to a rare chamber arrangement of Copland’s Appalachian Spring. This chamber arrangement however presents a different character and quality to this well-known work. The feeling of the vast space of the American Mid-West is still present, but this version manages to convey the loneliness of being a frontier settler.
Photo: Waterfront Hall website
3. Worlds Of Fantasy - Waterfront Hall, March 25
If you're a fan of Halo, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Avengers, anime, or the general fictional universe, this concert is a must-see. This extravaganza takes you on a journey through a variety of fictional universes thanks to the Ulster Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Bell.
As the music is played, you may feel as if you are a part of the myth and magic of these series.
Photo: Waterfront Hall
4. Latin Rhythms - Ulster Hall, April 21
Whatever your mood when arriving at this concert, the Latin Rhythms Ulster Hall with Conductor Michael Collins will perform something to appeal to your state of mind. Ginastera’s Variaciones concertantes use the individual characteristics of different instruments thoroughly rework the opening theme, before finishing with an abandoned finale in the style of the Argentinian malambo. Michael Collins is not only a conductor of the evening but he is also a soloist, performing a clarinet concerto by Judith Bingham. De Falla’s Ballet suite continues this dance party, the story it tells may be ghostly but the flamenco is fast and fairy.
Photo: Waterfront Hall website